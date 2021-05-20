JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

