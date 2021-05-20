JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $81.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.21.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

