JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Neutral

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

CJEWY opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

