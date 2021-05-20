JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 331

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 343.40 ($4.49).

DLG traded up GBX 6.07 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 297.97 ($3.89). The stock had a trading volume of 6,207,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,328. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 259.20 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.91.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

