JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

