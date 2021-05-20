JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Overweight

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. Lufax has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.