Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) by 149.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Industrial were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Industrial by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Industrial alerts:

NYSE JIH remained flat at $$12.86 on Thursday. 167,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Juniper Industrial Company Profile

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.