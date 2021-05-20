Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.79 million to $179.43 million. Kadant reported sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $720.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

