Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Down 4.3%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.44 and last traded at $124.74. 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 120,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,985. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

