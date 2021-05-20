Karpas Strategies LLC Has $21.13 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 8.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

