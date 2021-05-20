Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00.

HubSpot stock opened at $488.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.74 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

