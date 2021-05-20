Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

SFIX opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $119,403,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.