KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.00

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 188632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.11.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

