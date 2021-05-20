KE (NYSE:BEKE) Announces Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 465,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

