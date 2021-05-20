KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BEKE traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. 577,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07.

Get KE alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BEKE. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.