KeyCorp Boosts Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $13.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $769.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $124,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.