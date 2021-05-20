KeyCorp Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $375.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $234.67 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $191.73 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.