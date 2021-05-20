Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.15 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

