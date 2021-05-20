Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $$34.83 on Friday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

