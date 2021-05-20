Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

