Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03), reports.

Shares of KNTE opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

