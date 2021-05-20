Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on K. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.68.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.76. 1,507,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Insiders have sold 496,493 shares of company stock worth $4,441,810 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.