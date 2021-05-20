Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Kirin stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kirin has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 91.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

