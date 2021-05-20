Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.