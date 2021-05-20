Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

KKPNY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 175,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.