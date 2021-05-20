Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9,195.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

