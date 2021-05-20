Konomi Network Hits One Day Volume of $5.23 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $13.18 million and $5.23 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00073255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00019662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.76 or 0.01124736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00057153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.16 or 0.09428833 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

