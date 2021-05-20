Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

