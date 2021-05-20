Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $405.67 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $240.81 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.39.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.