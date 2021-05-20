Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.02 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

