Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Landmark Bancorp worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

