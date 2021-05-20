Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

