Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $175.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.