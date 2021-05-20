Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,001,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 79,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock opened at $130.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.