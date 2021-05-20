Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 972 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $360.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $250.91 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

