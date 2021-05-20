Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

KRYS opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

