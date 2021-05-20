K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.18 ($10.80).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €9.57 ($11.26) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €10.94 ($12.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.58.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

