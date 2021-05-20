Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Lowered to $67.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,584 shares of company stock worth $17,499,817 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.