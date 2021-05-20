L Brands (NYSE:LB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

L Brands (NYSE:LB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LB traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,218. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

