L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $90.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Shares of LB stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 687.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

