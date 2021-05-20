Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON:LAND opened at GBX 707.40 ($9.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 718.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 674.60. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.