Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.07. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

