LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.93 ($79.92).

LXS stock opened at €61.14 ($71.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.01. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

