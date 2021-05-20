Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,570.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

