Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 150.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

