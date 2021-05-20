Larson Financial Group LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.