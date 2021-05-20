Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.