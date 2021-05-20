Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

In other news, insider Jason A. Duva acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

