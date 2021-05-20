Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Invests $530,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average of $215.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.