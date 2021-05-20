Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.55. 16,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,296. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51.

